Mets' Christian Scott: Gives up three homers Thursday

Scott did not factor into the decision in the Mets' 5-4 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

Scott struggled to keep the ball in the park Wednesday -- he gave up four runs on three homers in the first two innings. Coming into the day, Scott had given up just one home run this season and none in his last six starts (29.2 innings). The right-hander now sports a 3.10 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB across 40.2 innings this season. Scott is tentatively lined up to face the Reds on the road in his next outing.