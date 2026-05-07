Scott didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Colorado, allowing a run on three hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

Scott's given up just three earned runs over 9.2 innings with 14 strikeouts and just two walks in his last two outings after issuing five walks in just 1.1 innings in his major-league start of the year. The young right-hander figures to get an extended run in the Mets' rotation with Kodai Senga (back) sidelined. Scott is tentatively lined up to face the Tigers at home in his next start.