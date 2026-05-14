Scott did not factor into Wednesday's decision against the Tigers, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings.

Scott got off to a rocky start by yielding two runs in the first inning, and he allowed at least two baserunners in four of five frames before being pulled with two outs in the fifth. It was the second-straight start in which Scott didn't complete the fifth inning, though he's given up two earned runs or less in each of his last three starts. He'll take a 3.45 ERA and 1.40 WHIP (across 15.2 innings) into his next start, which is lined up for next week on the road against the Nationals.