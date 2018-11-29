Herrera signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday.

The deal includes an invitation to spring training. Herrera split time with Triple-A Louisville and the Reds in 2018, slashing .297/.367/.465 across 50 games with the Bats but struggling to a .184/.268/.414 line across 53 games with the big club. He'll likely serve as organizational depth for the Mets in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories