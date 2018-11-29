Mets' Dilson Herrera: Inks deal with Mets
Herrera signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday.
The deal includes an invitation to spring training. Herrera split time with Triple-A Louisville and the Reds in 2018, slashing .297/.367/.465 across 50 games with the Bats but struggling to a .184/.268/.414 line across 53 games with the big club. He'll likely serve as organizational depth for the Mets in 2019.
More News
-
Reds' Dilson Herrera: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Dilson Herrera: Knocks in run vs. Milwaukee•
-
Reds' Dilson Herrera: Back on bench•
-
Reds' Dilson Herrera: Consecutive third base starts•
-
Reds' Dilson Herrera: Logs first outfield start Saturday•
-
Reds' Dilson Herrera: Will get some outfield time•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...