Mets' Dilson Herrera: Sent to minors camp
Herrera was assigned to the Mets' minor-league camp Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Once held in high esteem as a lower-level prospect, Herrera's mediocre numbers at Triple-A over the past four seasons in addition to his middling production in brief stints in the majors in 2014, 2015 and 2018 have significantly dimmed his luster. Considering he isn't a member of the 40-man roster, Herrera won't have a clear path to joining the Mets even if he thrives at Triple-A Syracuse in the early going.
