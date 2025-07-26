Gilbert went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

The 2022 first-round pick has had a disappointing season overall in his second crack at Triple-A pitching, and his prospect stock has drooped accordingly. Gilbert may finally be getting the hang of the level, however -- he's racked up at least three hits in three of his last eight games, and through 17 contests in July he's slashing .338/.403/.723 with 12 extra-base hits, including six of his 12 homers on the year, and a sharp 11.1 percent strikeout rate against a 5.6 percent walk rate. The 24-year-old could be an option for the Mets later in the season if he stays locked in at the plate, and the team doesn't bring in an established center fielder at the trade deadline.