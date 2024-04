Gilbert was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday due to a mild right hamstring strain, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury while running the bases Saturday and will be sidelined for at least the next week, though it's possible he faces a lengthier absence. Gilbert is one of the Mets' top prospects and could make his MLB debut at some point this season with a strong showing at Syracuse.