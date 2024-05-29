The Mets aren't expecting Gilbert (hamstring) to return from Triple-A Syracuse's 7-day injured list until the second half of June, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Gilbert hasn't played for Syracuse since April 6 due to what's evidently a moderate or high-grade right hamstring strain. Before being shut down, the 23-year-old outfielder slashed .240/.321/.360 with two walks and 10 strikeouts in seven games for Syracuse.