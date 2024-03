The Mets reassigned Gilbert to minor-league spring training Sunday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Gilbert became one of the organization's top prospects after being acquired from the Astros in the Justin Verlander trade last year, and he went 1-for-9 in Grapefruit League play for the Mets this spring. The 23-year-old had a .984 OPS in 35 games at Double-A Binghamton following the trade, and he'll either return there or head to Triple-A Syracuse to begin the 2024 campaign.