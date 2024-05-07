Gilbert remains without a clear timeline for his return from a hamstring strain, but the Mets are hoping he'll be back in the lineup for Triple-A Syracuse by late May or early June, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Senior vice president of player development Andy Green indicated Monday that Gilbert was still strengthening his hamstring, and a return date could come into focus once he begins a running progression. The 23-year-old outfielder hit .240 (6-for-25) through seven games before suffering the injury with a home run and a 2:10 BB:K.