Gilbert received an invite to big-league spring training from the Mets, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Picked up from the Astros in last year's Justin Verlander deal, Gilbert is the top outfield prospect in the Mets' organization and slashed .325/.423/.561 in 149 plate appearances for Double-A Binghamton following the trade. The 23-year-old could open the season at Triple-A and make his major-league debut later in 2024, but he's a long shot to break camp with the big-league club after the Mets added Harrison Bader last month.