Escobar (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Escobar recently appeared in a pair of rehab games at High-A Brooklyn and went 2-for-7 with a run, an RBI and a strikeout. He's starting at the hot corner and batting eighth Saturday but will likely have to settle for a short-side platoon or utility role since Brett Baty is expected to remain with the major-league club.
