Escobar went 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 13-12 loss to the Giants.

On a night when the Mets and Giants combined for 37 hits, Escobar's four knocks tied Joc Pederson for the game-high total. After hitting .147 through the first three weeks of May, Escobar has caught fire with six hits in 10 plate appearances for the first two games of the series in San Francisco.