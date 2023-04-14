Escobar could be running out of time to solidify his hold on the starting third base job for the Mets, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The veteran is batting just .103 (4-for-39) with one homer in 12 games to begin the season, and more discouragingly, that lack of base hits comes with a 2:11 BB:K and an average exit velocity in the bottom five percent of the league, as well as a 12th percentile hard-hit rate. The Mets also have an alternative ready at hand in top prospect Brett Baty, who is off to a scorching start at Triple-A. Escobar still has time to shake off his early-season slump, but with the team off to a 7-6 start that's fallen a bit short of expectations, making a switch at the hot corner could be on the table.