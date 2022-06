Escobar went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Nationals.

He launched his third homer of the year in the sixth inning off Francisco Perez to cap the scoring in the rout for the Mets. Escobar struggled through most of May but has caught fire recently along with the rest of the New York offense, batting .333 (12-for-36) over the last eight games with four doubles, a homer, six runs and seven RBI.