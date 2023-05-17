Escobar went 1-for-1 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.
Escobar entered as a pinch hitter for the DH spot in the ninth and sent a sinker over the left field wall to make it a three-run deficit for the Mets. He now has a hit in four straight games and is slashing .429/.455/.952 over his last 22 plate appearances but continues to lose work to Brett Baty at third base. Escobar would likely need an injury to open up some more consistent playing time for him again. For the year, he's slashing just 2.11/.250/.437 with four homers, 11 RBI, nine runs and a 4:16 BB:K over 77 plate appearances.