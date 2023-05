Escobar is starting at third base and batting eighth for the Mets on Friday against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Brett Baty has started three of the last four against lefties, but Escobar is subbing in for him versus MacKenzie Gore. Escobar has a .646 OPS against southpaws this season, which is actually much better than his .459 OPS against righties.