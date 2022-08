Escobar is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Escobar is mired in a 5-for-19 (.172) slump, so he will be held out in favor of Luis Guillorme for the fourth time in eight games. Guillorme has not fared well at the plate lately, either, but he could continue eating into Escobar's playing time if Escobar is unable to get back on track.