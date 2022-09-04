Escobar went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Nationals.

The Mets mustered only four hits in the contest, and Escobar's long ball accounted for their lone run. He's taking advantage of renewed playing time at third base in September, going 2-for-7 with two homers, four RBI and two walks through three games this month. The veteran infielder is slashing just .219/.272/.397 on the year with 14 homers, 48 RBI, 43 runs scored and 22 doubles through 109 contests, but he should have a clear path to playing time until Luis Guillorme (groin) returns.