Escobar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Escobar's home run off Jon Gray gives him nine on the season. He has now hit three home runs in his first thee games in July. Despite the hot start to the month, the veteran third baseman is only slashing .228/.286/.408 on the season and has a WAR of exactly 0.0 according to Baseball-Reference.