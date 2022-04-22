Escobar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's win over the Giants.
Escobar took Anthony DeSclafani yard in the second inning to record his first homer as a Met. Despite not recording a home run, Escobar had shown plenty of power by recording seven doubles and one triple in his first 12 starts this season. Overall, he's hitting .318/.363/.591 to go along with seven runs scored and five RBI across 56 plate appearances.
More News
-
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Reaches base three times Wednesday•
-
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Pops first spring homer•
-
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Joining Mets for two years•
-
Brewers' Eduardo Escobar: Out of Game 4 lineup•
-
Brewers' Eduardo Escobar: Takes seat in Game 3•