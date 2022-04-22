Escobar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's win over the Giants.

Escobar took Anthony DeSclafani yard in the second inning to record his first homer as a Met. Despite not recording a home run, Escobar had shown plenty of power by recording seven doubles and one triple in his first 12 starts this season. Overall, he's hitting .318/.363/.591 to go along with seven runs scored and five RBI across 56 plate appearances.