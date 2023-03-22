Escobar has gone just 2-for-20 at the plate this spring with zero extra-base hits.

The veteran is still penciled in as the Mets' starting third baseman to begin the season, but Escobar hasn't done much in camp to suggest he's going to rebound significantly from the tepid .240/.295/.430 slash line he posted in 2022. If he has another sluggish start at the plate, the door could open for Brett Baty to take the job at the hot corner early in the season.