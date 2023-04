Escobar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

He'll sit against Dodgers right-hander Noah Syndergaard, marking the second time in three days that Escobar has exited the lineup when a righty has taken the hill for the opposition. Escobar's recent usage confirms that he's faded into a short-side platoon role at third base following the recent promotion of the lefty-hitting Brett Baty to the majors.