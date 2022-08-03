Escobar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, and manager Buck Showalter hinted after Tuesday's 5-1 loss that the 33-year-old will likely be deployed in a platoon at third base with Luis Guillorme moving forward, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets signed Escobar to a two-year, $20 million contract this winter with the intention of having him play regularly against both right- and left-handing pitching, but the switch hitter has been far more successful versus southpaws this season. He's produced a .261/.293/.530 slash line (129 wRC+) in his 123 plate appearances against lefties, compared to a .199/.260/.328 line (71 wRC+) in 265 plate appearances against righties. Since the lefty-hitting Guillorme has made some strides as a hitter in 2022 and is a superior defender at third base, the Mets' decision to limit Escobar's opportunities versus righties thus doesn't come as a major surprise. Escobar will be sitting against a right-hander (Anibal Sanchez) for the fourth time in the last five matchups.