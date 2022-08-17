Escobar was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The veteran third baseman was unable to get past the oblique injury this week and will now be unavailable for at least the next week and a half. Luis Guillorme (groin) is also on the IL, and prospect Brett Baty was promoted to the majors and should take over as New York's primary third baseman. It's unclear how long Escobar is expected to be sidelined, but he may be in line for a reduced role once healthy.