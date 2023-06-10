Escobar went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Pirates.

Getting the start at third base and batting eighth, Escobar recorded his third multi-hit performance in his last five games, although he's been stuck on the bench six times during that time as well. The veteran infielder has lost his starting job at the hot corner to Brett Baty, but if he keeps hitting his playing time in a utility role should tick up, especially with the Mets now trying to cover for the loss of Pete Alonso (wrist).