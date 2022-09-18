Escobar went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Pirates.
Escobar's blast in the second inning was all the offense the Mets needed. He's hit safely in 13 of 16 games in September, going 22-for-56 (.393) with nine extra-base hits, including six homers. The 33-year-old's strong month has restored him to a starting role at third base, and it's lifted his season slash line to .240/.292/.434 through 122 contests. He's added 18 homers, 56 RBI, 54 runs scored and 24 doubles.
