Mets manager Buck Showalter said Escobar (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday for High-A Brooklyn, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
According to Showalter, Escobar is scheduled to log seven innings at shortstop, a position he's played for only two innings in the majors since the start of the 2019 season. Because Escobar had fallen into a short-side platoon role at third base prior to landing on the injured list Aug. 17 with a strained oblique, the Mets are eager to give him more exposure to other infield positions so he can serve as more of a utility player off the bench once he's activated. The Mets appear content to stick with rookie Brett Baty as their everyday third baseman, even though the youngster has produced a measly .492 OPS in his first eight big-league games.