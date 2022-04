Escobar went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.

The veteran infielder is thriving in his first season as the Mets' starting third baseman, slashing .317/.462/.537 through 12 games with an 11:10 BB:K. Escobar's still looking for his first homer of the year, but eight of his 13 hits (seven doubles and a triple) have gone for extra bases, so it's likely only a matter of time before he goes yard.