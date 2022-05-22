site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Rests Sunday
Escobar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Escobar is getting a breather after he started in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader in Colorado while going 1-for-6 with two walks and a run. Luis Guillorme will spell Escobar at third base.
