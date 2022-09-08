Escobar went 6-for-9 with two runs scored and two RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Pirates.

All six hits were singles -- two in the matinee and four in the nightcap -- but Escobar was able to turn them into some production while batting eighth in the lineup in both contests. The 33-year-old has had a tough season, but he's at least finishing it with a flourish. Since moving back into the starting lineup nine games ago, he's batting .448 (13-for-29) with three homers and six RBI.