Escobar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Escobar is 4-for-22 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI and eight strikeouts in six games since the All-Star break, and he'll step out of the lineup Sunday for the second time in New York's past three contests. Luis Guillorme will receive another start at the hot corner as Escobar's grip on an everyday role could be slipping.