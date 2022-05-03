Escobar is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.
Escobar went 1-for-4 with an RBI during Game 1 and will take a seat for the nightcap, which is only his second time on the bench this season. J.D. Davis will man the hot corner in his place for Game 2.
