Escobar will take a seat Wednesday versus the Brewers.
Escobar will be on the bench for the second time in three games Wednesday after he went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's loss. Luis Guillorme will replace him at third base and bat ninth in the series-finale with Milwaukee.
