Escobar went 3-for-5 with one double, one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Marlins.

Escobar gave the Mets the lead with an RBI double in the fourth and led off the seventh with a home run off righty reliever Jeff Brigham. The third baseman has been on a great run in his last eight games with a .500 average and 1.496 OPS in 32 plate appearances. After going 18 games without a home run, the 33-year-old has hit four in his last eight games.