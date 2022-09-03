Escobar went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over the Nationals.

The 33-year-old took Josiah Gray deep for a two-run shot in the second inning, giving Escobar his first homer since July 26 and his 13th of the year. While he did miss time with an oblique injury between those long balls, he slashed just .191/.224/.277 during that 18-game power drought, and his current hold on the starting spot at third base is only due to the fact Brett Baty (thumb) and Luis Guillorme (groin) are on the injured list.