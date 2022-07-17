Escobar went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Cubs in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Escobar played all 21 innings between the two teams Saturday, going 0-for-4 in the matinee before flexing some power in the nightcap. His homer in the latter contest was his fifth in July and his 11th of the year. The infielder is slashing .223/.277/.398 with 40 RBI, 37 runs scored, 18 doubles and three triples through 358 plate appearances this year, and he's been caught stealing on both of his attempts.