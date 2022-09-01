Escobar will start at third base and bat eighth Thursday against the Dodgers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Escobar looked on track to fill a utility infield role for the Mets when he was reinstated from the injured list over the weekend, but he's now poised to reclaim the everyday role at third base with rookie Brett Baty expected to miss the rest of the regular season while recovering from right thumb surgery. The Mets added journeyman infielder Deven Marrero from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday to give the team another option at the hot corner, but in spite of his struggles at the plate this season, Escobar should play regularly against both right- and left-handed pitching. Escobar could be in danger of moving into a short-side platoon role, however, once the lefty-hitting Luis Guillorme (oblique) returns from the IL, perhaps as soon as next week.