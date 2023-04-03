Escobar is absent from the Mets' lineup for Monday's game in Milwaukee, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Luis Guillorme will get the start at third base. Escobar is 1-for-16 with seven strikeouts and no walks to start the season. He probably doesn't need to look over his shoulder quite yet, but with Brett Baty off to a nice start with Triple-A Buffalo, Escobar would be wise to pick it up.
