Escobar went 3-for-7 with a walk and a solo home run across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

After reaching base three times in the matinee, Escobar slugged a solo shot in the fourth inning of the nightcap off Steven Matz. The homer was only his second of the season, and the veteran infielder's production in the twin bill was an encouraging sign after he slashed a brutal .141/.212/.192 with only two RBI over his prior 20 games.