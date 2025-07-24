Mets' Francisco Lindor: Breaks out of slump
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Angels.
The shortstop had gone 0-for-28 over the prior six games, but Lindor's bat snapped to life with RBI singles in the third and fourth innings. The slump has left Lindor with a .200/.259/.360 slash line over 18 contests in July, but he's remained productive with three homers, three steals, 14 runs and 14 RBI.
