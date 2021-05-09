Lindor went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI, one run, a walk and a stolen base in the Mets' 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Lindor may finally be catching a bit of a hot streak. The perennial all-star reached base safely nine times in his last three games. That includes a home run, three RBI, three runs and a stolen base in that stretch. Despite the quick burst of talent, the 27-year-old is slashing a brutal .190/.317/.270 in 121 plate appearances with his new team.