Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Angels.

He supplied the Mets' only offense by taking Patrick Sandoval deep in the third inning. Lindor also extended his hitting streak to 11 games in the process, a stretch in which he's slashing .386/.438/.614 with two homers, three steals, nine RBI and 11 runs. The shortstop is now creeping closer to his first 30-homer campaign since 2019 and first in a New York uniform -- he's six away, with 33 games left on the Mets' schedule.