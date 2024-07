Lindor went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Nationals.

The shortstop took Jake Irvin deep for a two-run shot in the sixth inning, giving the Mets a 6-0 lead that the bullpen couldn't quite squander. Lindor is up to 16 homers on the season, including three in the last eight games, and over his last 25 contests he's slashing .311/.379/.592 with 11 doubles, six long balls, seven steals, 17 RBI and 24 runs.