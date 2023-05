Sanchez can opt out of his contract with the Mets on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Puma hears that the Mets are "strongly weighing" whether to ask Sanchez to extend the opt-out another 10 days, but the 30-year-old catcher and designated hitter has the right to head back into free agency this weekend if he wants to. He's gone 7-for-22 (.318) with one home run and five RBI in seven games at Triple-A Syracuse since signing a minor-league pact with New York on May 9.