Sanchez signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Tuesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Sanchez opted out of his minor-league deal with the Giants last week after hitting just .164/.319/.182 with zero home runs and 19 strikeouts in 16 games at Triple-A Sacramento. The Mets will hope he can rediscover his power stroke at Triple-A Syracuse and give them some needed catching depth with Omar Narvaez (calf) slated to miss at least another month.