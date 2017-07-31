The Red Sox traded Callahan, Stephen Nogosek and Gerson Bautista to the Mets for Addison Reed on Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Callahan held a 4.03 ERA with four saves and a nice 11.2 K/9 (albeit with a 4.0 BB/9) across 22 games for Triple-A Pawtucket. The right-hander is the closest of the three prospects to the majors, and he could conceivably get called up at some point this season. Expect him to report to the Mets' affiliate in Las Vegas once the trade is made official.