The Mets optioned Young to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

Young joined the Mets on a big-league deal over the winter after he split the 2024 season between Triple-A Memphis in the Cardinals organization and the Korea Baseball Organization's Doosan Bears. Though Young produced at a high level with both clubs in 2024, he struggled in his brief exposure to MLB pitching during his time with the Cubs in 2022 and 2023, slashing .210/.290/.435 with a 29 percent strikeout rate over 69 plate appearances. The 29-year-old has some experience in the corner outfield and at third base, but since he profiles best defensively at first base, he may not be in line for an extended stay in the big leagues with the Mets in 2025 unless Pete Alonso misses time with an injury.