Williams underwent a TFCC debridement procedure Thursday and is expected to require 8-to-10 weeks for recovery, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

In simpler terms, Williams was dealing with a tear in his right wrist and had a corrective procedure done to repair the tear. As Ragazzo notes, the typical timeline for recovery is 8-to-10 weeks, meaning Williams could be out until August. The 20-year-old was shut down April 21 with soreness in his wrist while playing at Double-A Binghamton after batting .179 across 50 plate appearances.