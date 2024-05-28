Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns revealed Tuesday that Williams has received another cortisone injection in his right wrist, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Williams was given his first injection in early May, but the shot evidently didn't have the desired effect. If the second injection is also ineffective, it's possible the young shortstop could require surgery, per Stearns. Williams was slashing just .179/.360/.308 for Double-A Binghamton before being placed on the 7-day injured list, though the wrist injury certainly could have played a part in his struggles.